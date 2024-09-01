Parliamentary candidate claims physical violence against her at polling station

Vafa Nagi, a candidate for the 70th Neftchala electoral district and social activist, claimed physical violence against her at the 40th polling station in Gachagkend village.

According to her, she came to the polling station following a statement about a large number of people wanting to vote at home through portable ballot boxes.

The candidate said that she wanted to deal with this and when she was communicating with her observer, she was attacked by the representative of another candidate - Tanzila Rustamkhanly.

According to the girl, the Rustamkhanly's representative hit her in the face.

Nagi's observer and a journalist at the polling station were also subjected to physical pressure and all three of them were forcibly removed from the polling station.

Nagi filed a complaint against the police.

Representative of de Rustamkhanly Huseyn Gurbanov stated that Nagi entered the polling station and began to “make noise”, “hit the chairman of the polling station commission on the head with a book” and “began to prevent people from receiving ballot papers”.

According to Gurbanov, he called Nagi to “order,” but she responded by hitting him “with a phone on his nose,” and he “defensively” pushed her away.

Gurbanov provided that he was on his way to the police to testify about the incident.