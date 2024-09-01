Parliamentary candidate claims physical violence against her at polling station
Vafa Nagi, a candidate for the 70th Neftchala electoral district and social activist, claimed physical violence against her at the 40th polling station in Gachagkend village.
According to her, she came to the polling station following a statement about a large number of people wanting to vote at home through portable ballot boxes.
The candidate said that she wanted to deal with this and when she was communicating with her observer, she was attacked by the representative of another candidate - Tanzila Rustamkhanly.
According to the girl, the Rustamkhanly's representative hit her in the face.
Nagi's observer and a journalist at the polling station were also subjected to physical pressure and all three of them were forcibly removed from the polling station.
Nagi filed a complaint against the police.
Representative of de Rustamkhanly Huseyn Gurbanov stated that Nagi entered the polling station and began to “make noise”, “hit the chairman of the polling station commission on the head with a book” and “began to prevent people from receiving ballot papers”.
According to Gurbanov, he called Nagi to “order,” but she responded by hitting him “with a phone on his nose,” and he “defensively” pushed her away.
Gurbanov provided that he was on his way to the police to testify about the incident.
BAKU, 2 September 2024 – Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections did not offer voters genuine political alternatives and took place within a legal framework overly restrictive of fundamental freedoms and the media, although they were efficiently prepared, international observers said in a statement today.
- 2 September 2024, 16:05
The early parliamentary elections on September 1 were accompanied by serious violations, which dealt a blow to their democratic legitimacy, a statement by the Election Observation Alliance (EOA), which monitored the elections by a group of local experts and short-term observers. The political and legal environment of the elections was characterized by the concentration of power with the weakening of the opposition, which calls into question the fairness and transparency of the elections.
- 2 September 2024, 15:56
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that “If the Armenian authorities have a desire for direct negotiations with Azerbaijan without Russia's participation to resolve the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, then "for God's sake,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday, speaking to teachers and students of the Moscow University of International Relations. Lavrov also noted that on the issue of delimitation of the state border, the Russian Federation should consult this process between the participants, but this is not happening.
- 2 September 2024, 15:37
During the special elections for the Milli Mejlis at polling station 13 in the 23rd Nasimi-Sabail electoral district at School No. 23, violations occurred, Rahida Rahimova, a member of the electoral commission with an advisory vote representing the independent candidate Eldar Ismayilov told Turan agency. "Everything was transparent in the morning, but problems began in the afternoon, and after voting concluded, the continuity of the election process was disrupted," said Rahimova.
