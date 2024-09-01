"Musavat Party reports violations in the elections

The "Musavat" Party has reported violations in the first hours of the extraordinary Parliamentary elections.

According to the press release, they are caused mainly by pressures of observers and the so-called "carousels".

In particular, in the 12th polling station (PS) of the 8th Binagadi first electoral district (FE), despite the absence of any interference in the electoral process, a "Musavat" observer was detained and taken to the police station.

In the 26th PS of the 21st Nasimi-Binagadi electoral district, the Musavatist Jamaleddia Geybat was put under pressure for recording "carousels".

In the 31st Surakhany second electoral district, Musavat candidate Arzullah Bulud recorded "carousels" - voting by a group of people at different polling stations.