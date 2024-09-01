Voting has begun in early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

Voting in the early elections to the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan began at 8:00.

Voting is taking place at 6,478 polling stations throughout Azerbaijan, including the lands liberated from occupation.

990 candidates are competing for 125 seats in the unicameral parliament.

305 of them were nominated by 25 political parties.

The opposition Popular Front Party is boycotting the elections.

Official data on voter turnout will be provided 5 times during the day, at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00.

Voting will end at 19:00. Preliminary results will be known late in the evening of September 1 – at night on September 2.