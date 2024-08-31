Meeting of the Solidarity Committee for justice. Archive
Human Rights Defenders are Mobilizing Efforts to Protect Human Rights
An online meeting of civil society activists focused on the human rights situation in Azerbaijan, convened on the initiative of the Justice Solidarity Committee, highlighted significant concerns over the detention of journalists, political activists, and opponents of the war. The gathering, held on August 30, coincided with the International Day of Remembrance of the Missing and underscored the ongoing challenges facing both Azerbaijani and Armenian societies in the wake of the Karabakh conflicts.
Participants began by noting the somber significance of the day, recalling that 4,604 Azerbaijanis and 947 Armenians went missing during the first Karabakh War, with a further 300 individuals from both sides unaccounted for after the 2020 conflict. The group expressed hopes for the swift conclusion of a peace treaty that would enable both societies to live securely and foster development.
The discussion quickly turned to the domestic human rights situation, with activists voicing deep concern over what they described as the arbitrary detention of journalists, political activists, and critics of the government. These actions, they argued, are inflicting considerable damage on Azerbaijan's international reputation at a critical juncture in its diplomatic efforts to resolve the longstanding conflict with Armenia.
Lawyers representing the detainees presented reports during the meeting, highlighting numerous procedural violations in the preliminary investigations. They emphasized the need for public vigilance to ensure that these cases remain in the spotlight.
Veteran members of the Azerbaijani human rights movement also addressed the meeting, pointing out an alarming deterioration in the overall state of human rights in the country. They warned that these issues are complicating efforts to defend Azerbaijan's interests on international platforms.
In response to the discussions, the participants resolved to organize a series of joint initiatives aimed at conveying the concerns of Azerbaijani civil society to both government authorities and the wider public. These efforts, they hope, will help to address the ongoing human rights challenges and contribute to the broader goal of securing lasting peace and stability in the region.
-
- Post-Soviet region
- 31 August 2024 18:05
-
Social
-
- 31 August 2024, 15:08
No precipitation is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula; the northwestern wind will change to a southeastern wind during the day. Air temperatures will range from 21-26°C at night and 33-38°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service of the Ministry of Ecology.
-
- 30 August 2024, 17:53
A fire has erupted at the Experimental and Testing Production of the Scientific Research Institute of SOCAR (the state oil company) in the Surakhani district of Baku, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported. "Thanks to the urgent and necessary measures taken by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the spread of the fire to neighboring areas, including nearby residential buildings, has been prevented," the statement reads. Efforts to extinguish the fire are still ongoing.
-
- 30 August 2024, 17:45
In September, the average monthly air temperature in Azerbaijan is expected to be close to the climatic norm. Precipitation levels will also be near the norm, but in some areas, they will exceed it, according to the September forecast from the National Hydrometeorological Service.
-
- 30 August 2024, 17:34
Three Afghan nationals were detained while attempting to illegally cross the state border of Azerbaijan from Iran, a statement from the State Border Service of Azerbaijan. Samadi Safi Abdurahman oglu, Sattari Sifar Khan oglu, and Vekili Mukhb Seyfulla oglu were detained while trying to breach the border in the area serviced by the “Goradiz” Border Detachment. Operational and investigative measures are underway regarding the incident. It should be noted that recently another Afghan national was detained for attempting to cross the Azerbaijani border by swimming across the Caspian Sea.
Leave a review