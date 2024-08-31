Human Rights Defenders are Mobilizing Efforts to Protect Human Rights

An online meeting of civil society activists focused on the human rights situation in Azerbaijan, convened on the initiative of the Justice Solidarity Committee, highlighted significant concerns over the detention of journalists, political activists, and opponents of the war. The gathering, held on August 30, coincided with the International Day of Remembrance of the Missing and underscored the ongoing challenges facing both Azerbaijani and Armenian societies in the wake of the Karabakh conflicts.

Participants began by noting the somber significance of the day, recalling that 4,604 Azerbaijanis and 947 Armenians went missing during the first Karabakh War, with a further 300 individuals from both sides unaccounted for after the 2020 conflict. The group expressed hopes for the swift conclusion of a peace treaty that would enable both societies to live securely and foster development.

The discussion quickly turned to the domestic human rights situation, with activists voicing deep concern over what they described as the arbitrary detention of journalists, political activists, and critics of the government. These actions, they argued, are inflicting considerable damage on Azerbaijan's international reputation at a critical juncture in its diplomatic efforts to resolve the longstanding conflict with Armenia.

Lawyers representing the detainees presented reports during the meeting, highlighting numerous procedural violations in the preliminary investigations. They emphasized the need for public vigilance to ensure that these cases remain in the spotlight.

Veteran members of the Azerbaijani human rights movement also addressed the meeting, pointing out an alarming deterioration in the overall state of human rights in the country. They warned that these issues are complicating efforts to defend Azerbaijan's interests on international platforms.

In response to the discussions, the participants resolved to organize a series of joint initiatives aimed at conveying the concerns of Azerbaijani civil society to both government authorities and the wider public. These efforts, they hope, will help to address the ongoing human rights challenges and contribute to the broader goal of securing lasting peace and stability in the region.