Lawyers are not allowed to see Meydan TV journalists

Lawyers are not allowed to see Meydan TV journalists

Lawyer Nazim Musayev was not allowed to defend Meydan TV journalist Khayali Agayeva.

As the lawyer told journalists, an officer with the rank of captain who introduced himself as investigator Nahid Abbasly escorted him to the office where the journalist was.

He first took a photo of the lawyer's warrant. When they entered the office, he then sent the photo of the warrant to someone. After that, he told the lawyer that his warrant allegedly had "not today's date" and did not allow Musayev to defend Agayeva.

Musayev assessed the actions of the investigator as "arbitrariness".

Agayeva managed to report that they took explanatory notes and testimony from her, and that certain investigative actions were carried out with her before the lawyer arrived.

The other detained journalists are also not allowed lawyers.