Meydan TV stated that the detention of the publication's employees was unfounded

Meydan TV stated that the detention of the publication's employees and the alleged charges against them were unfounded.
As stated in a statement issued by the editorial office based in Berdlin, on December 6, some of the publication's employees in Azerbaijan stopped communicating from 13:00.
During the search, it was established that they were being held at the Baku police headquarters.
In particular, Aynur Gambarova (Aynur Elgunesh), Aytaj Akhmedova (Aytaj Tapdyg), Khayala Agayeva, Natig Javadli, Aysel Umudova and freelance journalist Ramin Jebrailzade (Ramin Deko) were taken there.
The homes of some of these journalists were searched, their personal equipment and belongings were seized.
"The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Ramin Jabrailzade (Deko) was detained by the police "based on information received in connection with the illegal import of foreign currency into the country." The Ministry of Internal Affairs also noted that several people were detained as part of the investigation.
It should be noted that Ramin Deko operates as an independent reporter," the Meydan TV statement continued.
The publication's management states that the detention and interrogation of Meydan TV journalists is illegal. "We reject all accusations. From the very beginning of Meydan TV's activities, our journalists have been arrested, pressure has been put on them and their family members, they have been threatened. Journalists collaborating with us have been banned from leaving the country. Our website has been officially blocked in Azerbaijan since 2017. The channel's social media accounts have repeatedly been subject to cyberattacks, information and materials have been deleted. Meydan TV has been covering events in the country, citizens' problems, and trying to publicize their complaints and appeals since its foundation," the statement continues.
The goal of the project is to form an independent and alternative media outlet in the country that objectively informs citizens.
"The pressure on us and the accusations that have been made since the very beginning of our activities are unfounded and we will continue our journalistic activities," the statement concludes.
Meanwhile, it has become known that animal rights activist Kamran Mammadli has not been in touch since 15:00.
He held a protest against the shooting of street dogs during COP29 and was detained at the conference venue.
"I was deeply concerned to learn of the arrest of journalists working with Meydan TV. A free and independent press is a vital component of any democracy. Journalists must be able to report on issues without the fear of arrest, intimidation, or violence." This statement was posted by the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has condemned the arrest of six journalists and media workers in Azerbaijan, including five staff members of Meydan TV and one freelance journalist. "At around noon, independent journalist Ramin Jebrailzadeh (also known as Ramin Deko) was detained at Baku airport upon his arrival from neighboring Georgia, where he had been covering pro-European protests. At the same time, law enforcement officers in different parts of the city detained Natig Javadhli, Khayala Agaeva, Aytac Tapdyg, Aynur Elgunesh, and Aysel Umudova, who work with the Germany-based independent media outlet Meydan TV," the CPJ statement reads.
Georgian special forces dispersed anti-government demonstrators on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi on Friday night, which was the first such crackdown in three days of protests. Authorities used water cannons and tear gas to clear protesters from the area near the Georgian Parliament. Several demonstrators were detained.
The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the European Council, His Excellency Mr. António Costa, on the occasion of his assuming office. "Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union has a broad agenda and covers energy, including green energy, transport, trade, and other areas. Azerbaijan's important role in ensuring Europe's energy security is undeniable," the message reads.
