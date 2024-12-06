Meydan TV stated that the detention of the publication's employees was unfounded

Meydan TV stated that the detention of the publication's employees and the alleged charges against them were unfounded.

As stated in a statement issued by the editorial office based in Berdlin, on December 6, some of the publication's employees in Azerbaijan stopped communicating from 13:00.

During the search, it was established that they were being held at the Baku police headquarters.

In particular, Aynur Gambarova (Aynur Elgunesh), Aytaj Akhmedova (Aytaj Tapdyg), Khayala Agayeva, Natig Javadli, Aysel Umudova and freelance journalist Ramin Jebrailzade (Ramin Deko) were taken there.

The homes of some of these journalists were searched, their personal equipment and belongings were seized.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Ramin Jabrailzade (Deko) was detained by the police "based on information received in connection with the illegal import of foreign currency into the country." The Ministry of Internal Affairs also noted that several people were detained as part of the investigation.

It should be noted that Ramin Deko operates as an independent reporter," the Meydan TV statement continued.

The publication's management states that the detention and interrogation of Meydan TV journalists is illegal. "We reject all accusations. From the very beginning of Meydan TV's activities, our journalists have been arrested, pressure has been put on them and their family members, they have been threatened. Journalists collaborating with us have been banned from leaving the country. Our website has been officially blocked in Azerbaijan since 2017. The channel's social media accounts have repeatedly been subject to cyberattacks, information and materials have been deleted. Meydan TV has been covering events in the country, citizens' problems, and trying to publicize their complaints and appeals since its foundation," the statement continues.

The goal of the project is to form an independent and alternative media outlet in the country that objectively informs citizens.

"The pressure on us and the accusations that have been made since the very beginning of our activities are unfounded and we will continue our journalistic activities," the statement concludes.

Meanwhile, it has become known that animal rights activist Kamran Mammadli has not been in touch since 15:00.

He held a protest against the shooting of street dogs during COP29 and was detained at the conference venue.