Lithuanian Foreign Minister Expresses Condolences Over Azerbaijani Plane Crash

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys held a phone call with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Sunday, expressing condolences over the tragic crash of an Azerbaijani Airlines passenger plane near Aktau during its Baku-Grozny flight, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said.

Minister Budrys conveyed sympathy for the victims of the accident, wishing peace to those who lost their lives and a swift recovery for the injured. He expressed regret that his first official call came under such sorrowful circumstances and assured that Lithuania stands ready to provide support in the rehabilitation of the injured and the investigation of the crash.

Foreign Minister Bayramov thanked his Lithuanian counterpart for his solidarity and condolences. He assured that the investigation into the causes of the crash is under the direct oversight of Azerbaijan’s leadership, with a state commission established to probe the incident. Bayramov also briefed Budrys on the ongoing efforts.

During the conversation, the two ministers discussed issues of regional and international security as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation. They underscored the importance of strengthening ties as the two countries prepare to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.