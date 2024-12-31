Azerbaijan and Iran Discuss Border Logistics and Cargo Transport Issues

Representatives of Azerbaijan's Land Transport Agency (AYNA) and the State Customs Committee visited the Julfa and Poldasht border checkpoints to address challenges in cargo transport and enhance border efficiency with Iran.

Discussions focused on cargo vehicle admission procedures, queue organization, and document processing protocols. Azerbaijan highlighted the challenges faced by its transport operators in Iran, including delays caused by frequent truck inspections. Officials noted the use of an AI-based automated risk analysis system on the Azerbaijani side to streamline vehicle checks.

While Azerbaijan's Julfa and Shahtakht checkpoints boast advanced infrastructure, including X-ray scanners for rapid inspections, Iranian checkpoints lack such equipment, increasing delays for high-risk vehicles. Iranian officials pledged to install X-ray systems soon.

Operating hours at border crossings were also discussed, with Azerbaijani representatives pointing out that Iran's limited nighttime operations and shorter hours at Shahtakht and Poldasht reduce throughput. Rectifying these issues could allow for processing 150-200 trucks daily at Shahtakht and 200-250 trucks at Julfa.

To reduce wait times at Iranian checkpoints, planned measures include optimizing border-crossing procedures, infrastructure upgrades, and the broader adoption of automated systems like AI-based risk analysis. Proposals also include delegating simpler inspection tasks between agencies to expedite processing and enhancing cross-border information exchange.

Azerbaijani officials raised specific concerns about language barriers, with a shortage of Russian-speaking Iranian customs and border staff slowing document processing, particularly for phytosanitary and veterinary certificates. Inadequate capacity at Iranian logistics terminals and inconsistent customs fees further complicate operations for Azerbaijani transporters.

The lack of stable internet connectivity on the Iranian side was highlighted as a critical obstacle, disrupting coordination between drivers and logistics companies.

Both sides aim to establish a more efficient border management system, addressing these issues to improve conditions for cargo transporters and reduce delays.