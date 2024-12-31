Azerbaijan's New Year Weather Forecast
Azerbaijan's National Hydrometeorology Service has released the weather forecast for January 1, predicting predominantly dry conditions across the country.
In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, the day will be marked by partly cloudy skies, with occasional overcast periods but no expected rainfall. A southwesterly wind in the morning will shift to a moderate northwesterly breeze in the afternoon.
Temperatures in the capital are forecasted to range from 5-7°C at night to 8-12°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will stand at 771 millimeters of mercury, slightly above normal, with relative humidity between 70-80%.
In the regions, mostly dry weather is expected, although intermittent precipitation may occur overnight in high mountainous areas, accompanied by occasional fog. A moderate westerly wind will prevail.
Temperatures in the regions are predicted to vary between 1-6°C at night and 9-14°C during the day. In mountainous areas, nighttime lows will range from -1°C to -6°C, plunging to -10°C to -15°C in high-altitude zones, while daytime highs will reach 2-7°C.
- 31 December 2024 21:32
Social
- 1 January 2025, 00:04
Azerbaijan, under the sign of Scorpio, has always been a land of deep transformation, resilience, and strategic maneuvering. As Scorpio is a water sign, there is an inherent connection to the country's rich natural resources, particularly its oil and gas reserves, but also its position at the crossroads of East and West, a place where cultures and civilizations converge and evolve. 2025 promises to be a year of continued transformation for the country, with powerful shifts both internally and on the global stage.
- 30 December 2024, 17:45
The Defender Legal Center initiates a public campaign demanding the opening of Azerbaijan's land borders. In particular, it is proposed to massively file individual complaints to the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan against the Cabinet of Ministers' decision to close the land borders.
- 30 December 2024, 15:30
On December 29, President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to State Television (AZ TV) regarding the crash of an AZAL aircraft near Aktau, Kazakhstan, which had departed from Baku to Grozny four days earlier. The president stated that Azerbaijan had clearly outlined its demands to Russia: "On December 27, these demands were officially communicated to them. What are they?
- 29 December 2024, 01:03
For 20 days that Azer Gasimli has been held in the Pretrial Detention Center, no investigative actions have been conducted with him. Nobody has met with him. Only on the first day of his detention, at the Yasamal District Police Department, and on the day of the court hearing, was a confrontation held between Azer Gasimli and the accuser. This individual wore a hat pulled down over their head so that their eyes were not visible and turned away from Azer, Gasimli's wife, Samira Gasimli, told Turan.
