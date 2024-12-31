Azerbaijan's New Year Weather Forecast

Azerbaijan's National Hydrometeorology Service has released the weather forecast for January 1, predicting predominantly dry conditions across the country.

In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, the day will be marked by partly cloudy skies, with occasional overcast periods but no expected rainfall. A southwesterly wind in the morning will shift to a moderate northwesterly breeze in the afternoon.

Temperatures in the capital are forecasted to range from 5-7°C at night to 8-12°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will stand at 771 millimeters of mercury, slightly above normal, with relative humidity between 70-80%.

In the regions, mostly dry weather is expected, although intermittent precipitation may occur overnight in high mountainous areas, accompanied by occasional fog. A moderate westerly wind will prevail.

Temperatures in the regions are predicted to vary between 1-6°C at night and 9-14°C during the day. In mountainous areas, nighttime lows will range from -1°C to -6°C, plunging to -10°C to -15°C in high-altitude zones, while daytime highs will reach 2-7°C.