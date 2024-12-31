Happy New Year!
To welcome 2025 and to mark Azerbaijan’s International Solidarity Day, we are pleased to share this message from Ambassador Libby. The embassy wishes you all peace, prosperity, and happiness in the year ahead!
31 December 2024 15:45
Want to say
31 December 2024, 15:45
Alaskar Mammadli, a well-known lawyer and media expert, has issued a message to fellow citizens on the occasion of Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day and New Year from his prison cell, where he has been held since March 2024. Mammadli, arrested on charges of currency smuggling, has denied the accusations, which international media and human rights organizations have labeled politically motivated.
-
- 27 December 2024, 13:04
Alexander Nevzorov on the crime of Kadyrov's men
-
- 26 December 2024, 16:23
A tragedy occurred on December 25, 2024 shook the entire world. An Azerbaijan Airlines plane, operating the Baku-Grozny route, crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan. There were 67 people aboard the Embraer E190, of whom 29 survived thanks to the professional actions of the crew, including two children.
-
- 20 December 2024, 19:40
Modern wars test humanity's resilience, compelling a reevaluation of priorities and values. In such times, it is especially crucial to demonstrate not only strength but also a commitment to the principles of international law and humanity. Ukraine, facing an unprecedented scale of armed aggression from the Russian Federation, continues to uphold the norms of international humanitarian law (IHL) while resisting this aggression. The Voluntary Report presented by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has become a symbol of transparency, accountability, and the pursuit of justice.
