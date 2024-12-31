Modern wars test humanity's resilience, compelling a reevaluation of priorities and values. In such times, it is especially crucial to demonstrate not only strength but also a commitment to the principles of international law and humanity. Ukraine, facing an unprecedented scale of armed aggression from the Russian Federation, continues to uphold the norms of international humanitarian law (IHL) while resisting this aggression. The Voluntary Report presented by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has become a symbol of transparency, accountability, and the pursuit of justice.