The appeal of media expert Alesker Mammadli from the conclusion to fellow citizens

Alaskar Mammadli, a well-known lawyer and media expert, has issued a message to fellow citizens on the occasion of Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day and New Year from his prison cell, where he has been held since March 2024. Mammadli, arrested on charges of currency smuggling, has denied the accusations, which international media and human rights organizations have labeled politically motivated.

In his heartfelt address, Mammadli reflected on the challenges of the past year and shared his hopes for a more just and tolerant society in the coming year.

Dear friends, esteemed compatriots!

We are leaving behind a challenging and problem-filled year – the year 2024. These challenges are not only related to myself, my family, or my friends. Unfortunately, they are also experienced in the lives of numerous like-minded individuals, young journalists, and socially and politically active people. Despite the legal terror I have been subjected to, it is against my nature to lose heart, become hopeless, or give up.

Although I am completely innocent, I have been held captive within the walls of a closed prison for 10 months. Despite being in confinement, prison is one of those undesirable places where the stark reality of the country's situation becomes fully visible and comprehensible. Those who know me well understand that no matter the circumstances, I would never lose my sense of freedom and objectivity. Based on interactions, I am aware that over 90% of the people imprisoned in our country today are innocent. If there were a proper judicial and legal system, thousands of innocent people would not be enduring such a harsh fate in prisons.

While solidarity on national issues is essential, it is equally important for us to be pluralistic and tolerant in our individual approaches. Being human requires thinking, and sometimes thinking differently. I hope that in the new calendar year, everyone will refrain from labeling those who think differently as “enemies,” “spies,” or “agents,” and instead approach individual thoughts with tolerance. Let us view pluralism of ideas not as a threat but as a necessary factor for progress and fulfill the true requirements of national solidarity.

It seems that ahead of us lies a year marked by uncertainty and even more emerging challenges. However, it is also a year filled with new hopes. In the new year, I wish each of you, first and foremost, good health, strong willpower, and steadfast determination.

My wish is for you never to lose your sense of justice and freedom, nor hesitate to express your free will. The most valuable feeling in the world is a person’s sense of freedom. Without free individuals, a free society cannot be built. Each of us must first break the "chains" within ourselves that restrain and suppress our freedom.

I hope that 2025 becomes a year of new opportunities for each of us. One way to overcome the challenges ahead is through genuine solidarity, by supporting and understanding one another. I extend my congratulations to all of you on the Day of Solidarity and the New Year.

Happy holidays!

Lawyer and media expert, Alesker Mammadli