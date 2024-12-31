Provocation of Iranian authorities against Azerbaijan and Turkey

A religious ceremony in Ardabil city organised by the infamous Imam Ameli has turned into a ceremony to insult the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

According to Araz news channel, the ceremony was organised to commemorate the shehids of Qarbala. In fact, the event with the participation of officials turned into an action with insults against the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan who "sold out to the Jews".

A hired provocateur speaking on behalf of Ardabil residents threatened that Shah Ismail's grandsons would hoist his banner in Baku and other cities of Azerbaijan, "liberating the country from Jews".

Basiji (military militia), youth and schoolchildren were gathered for the ceremony.

Most interestingly, the action was broadcast live on Iranian state television.

