Provocation of Iranian authorities against Azerbaijan and Turkey
A religious ceremony in Ardabil city organised by the infamous Imam Ameli has turned into a ceremony to insult the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan.
According to Araz news channel, the ceremony was organised to commemorate the shehids of Qarbala. In fact, the event with the participation of officials turned into an action with insults against the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan who "sold out to the Jews".
A hired provocateur speaking on behalf of Ardabil residents threatened that Shah Ismail's grandsons would hoist his banner in Baku and other cities of Azerbaijan, "liberating the country from Jews".
Basiji (military militia), youth and schoolchildren were gathered for the ceremony.
Most interestingly, the action was broadcast live on Iranian state television.
-
-
- Want to say
- 31 December 2024 15:45
Politics
-
- 31 December 2024, 21:57
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys held a phone call with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Sunday, expressing condolences over the tragic crash of an Azerbaijani Airlines passenger plane near Aktau during its Baku-Grozny flight, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said.
-
- 31 December 2024, 11:16
The Biden administration on Monday announced nearly $6 billion in additional military and budget assistance for Ukraine, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 30 December 2024, 16:22
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda expressed condolences to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on December 30 following a tragic plane crash that resulted in multiple fatalities. In a phone call, Nauseda extended his sympathy to Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people, wishing a swift recovery for the injured and voicing solidarity with the nation during this difficult time.
-
- 30 December 2024, 15:02
Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) Alexander Bastrykin and Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kyamran Aliyev have held a telephone conversation.
Leave a review