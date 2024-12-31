Ukraine Launches Overnight Drone Attacks on Russian Regions, Moscow Reports 68 UAVs Downed
Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on Russian regions overnight, with air defense systems intercepting 68 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
According to the ministry, 25 drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, 17 over Crimea, 11 over the Krasnodar Territory, and 10 over the Smolensk region. Two UAVs were intercepted over Tver, while one drone each was neutralized over the Rostov, Kursk, and Kaluga regions.
Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz stated that no injuries or structural damage occurred in his region, adding that all targets were effectively neutralized.
In Smolensk, however, debris from a downed drone caused a fire at an oil depot. Emergency crews are on-site to manage the situation, local authorities reported.
There has been no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials regarding the reported attacks. The incident marks the latest in a series of escalations amid ongoing tensions between Kyiv and Moscow.
In World
-
- 31 December 2024, 11:45
Russian forces launched a massive missile attack across Ukraine on Tuesday morning, escalating tensions on New Year's Eve. Air raid alerts were declared nationwide, citing the threat of aerial and ballistic missile strikes.
-
- 31 December 2024, 11:39
A South Korean court has approved a request to issue an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol over allegations of declaring martial law and attempting a coup, Yonhap News Agency reported.
-
- 30 December 2024, 21:39
Russia and Ukraine have carried out a significant prisoner exchange, with each side returning 150 prisoners of war, officials said on Saturday. The swap, mediated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marks a rare act of cooperation amid the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
-
- 29 December 2024, 12:52
A Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 carrying 181 people crashed while landing at Muan Airport in South Korea early Friday, killing 179 passengers, according to Yonhap News Agency. The accident occurred at 9:07 a.m. local time (3:07 a.m. Moscow time).
Leave a review