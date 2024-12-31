Ukraine Launches Overnight Drone Attacks on Russian Regions, Moscow Reports 68 UAVs Downed

Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on Russian regions overnight, with air defense systems intercepting 68 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 25 drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, 17 over Crimea, 11 over the Krasnodar Territory, and 10 over the Smolensk region. Two UAVs were intercepted over Tver, while one drone each was neutralized over the Rostov, Kursk, and Kaluga regions.

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz stated that no injuries or structural damage occurred in his region, adding that all targets were effectively neutralized.

In Smolensk, however, debris from a downed drone caused a fire at an oil depot. Emergency crews are on-site to manage the situation, local authorities reported.

There has been no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials regarding the reported attacks. The incident marks the latest in a series of escalations amid ongoing tensions between Kyiv and Moscow.