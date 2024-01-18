Micro-entrepreneurs must pay 1% tax - Ilgar Mammadov
Micro-entrepreneurs must pay 1% tax - Ilgar Mammadov
The chairman of the political committee of the “Republican Alternative” party made a proposal to reduce the income tax on microenterprise entities from 20% to 1%.
Mammadov noted in his telegram channel that 350 thousand people in the country have been registered as a microenterprise entity.
He criticized the decision of the Azerbaijani government, which increased the income tax on microenterprise entities from 5% to 20% from January 1, 2024.
Mammadov urged citizens not to forget about this when they vote in the next parliamentary elections.
"As chairman of the REAL party, which opposes the government's policy, I declare with all responsibility that exceeding this tax by more than 1% makes no economic sense.
It should be noted that at the end of last year, despite the criticism of independent experts, the Milli Mejlis abolished tax benefits for small businesses, which led to an increase in the income tax rate of this category from 5% to 20%. The Head of State approved these amendments. This decision of the authorities caused outrage on social networks.
Politics
-
The United States said on Thursday it welcomes the work towards peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and urges the sides to conclude the peace agreement 'the sooner the better', TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 18 January 2024, 17:53
On January 18, in Baku, at a meeting held in Baku, the heads of military ministers of the two countries - Zakir Hasanov and Robert Kalinyak discussed the issues of developing relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in the field of defense.
-
- 18 January 2024, 15:42
On January 18, the Baku Court of Appeal, chaired by Javid Huseyn, considered the complaint of journalist Sevinj Vagifgizy against the refusal to transfer to house arrest. The court of appeal, having not satisfied the complaint, upheld the decision of the Khatai district Court, lawyer Elchin Sadigov told Turan. Vagifgizy was present at the trial, this time she was not imprisoned in a glass cage, the lawyer said.
-
On January 18, the European Court of Human Rights announced 11 rulings and decisions on 30 applications from Azerbaijan, the legal information website reported https://aihmaz.org /. One of the decisions is related to the complaint filed 14 years ago by bloggers Emin Milli and Adnan Hajizade, who were arrested and convicted of hooliganism in 2009. They were punished for publishing a satirical video criticizing the corruption of Azerbaijani officials.
Leave a review