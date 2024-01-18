Micro-entrepreneurs must pay 1% tax - Ilgar Mammadov

The chairman of the political committee of the “Republican Alternative” party made a proposal to reduce the income tax on microenterprise entities from 20% to 1%.

Mammadov noted in his telegram channel that 350 thousand people in the country have been registered as a microenterprise entity.

He criticized the decision of the Azerbaijani government, which increased the income tax on microenterprise entities from 5% to 20% from January 1, 2024.

Mammadov urged citizens not to forget about this when they vote in the next parliamentary elections.

"As chairman of the REAL party, which opposes the government's policy, I declare with all responsibility that exceeding this tax by more than 1% makes no economic sense.

It should be noted that at the end of last year, despite the criticism of independent experts, the Milli Mejlis abolished tax benefits for small businesses, which led to an increase in the income tax rate of this category from 5% to 20%. The Head of State approved these amendments. This decision of the authorities caused outrage on social networks.