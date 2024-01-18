Three border violators were detained

Two Pakistani citizens, Wali Noor Khan and Wahab Abdul Tauzeel, were detained on January 17 at about 2 a.m. by Azerbaijani border guards while attempting to illegally cross the state border in the direction of the Russian Federation, the message of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

Another violator, Eldaniz Mustafayev, was detained on January 15 at the southern border of Azerbaijan with Iran: a resident of the Neftchala region, who was trying to return from Iran bypassing the border checkpoint. Operational and investigative actions are continuing.