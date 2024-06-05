Moscow is pleased that Baku and Yerevan are communicating without Western mediators
Moscow is pleased that Baku and Yerevan are communicating without Western mediators
Russia positively assesses the meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan on 10-11 May on elaboration of a peace treaty. This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin in an interview with TASS.
"It is important that such meetings are in line with the trilateral agreements at the highest level in 2020-2022, which envisage, in addition to the conclusion of a peace treaty, the unblocking of transport and economic ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the delimitation of the joint border, the development of contacts through civil societies,’ he said.
What are the risks for Armenia's security in case of withdrawal from the CSTO? The Deputy Minister answered that there is no alternative for Yerevan. Many of Armenia's current risks could be eliminated if Yerevan allowed CSTO observers on the border with Azerbaijan in 2022.
As for the EU mission, according to Galuzin, it ‘does not protect the borders of the state, but collects intelligence against Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia’.
Armenia's further rapprochement with the West threatens the country's sovereignty and may make it ‘impossible to return to joint work on building a common defense space with Russia and other CSTO allies,’ the Russian Deputy Minister said.
"The expansion carried out by the "collective West" in the post-Soviet space is the manifestation of the centuries-old colonial policy aimed at siphoning off resources, exploiting the population and expanding its influence in the region," Galuzin believes.
Politics
-
On June 5, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Acting President of Iran Mohammad Mohber had a telephone conversation. Aliyev confirmed his commitment to the agreements reached at the last meeting with the late Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, the press service of the head of Azerbaijan.
-
The case of the arrested first-group disabled person, Famil Khalilov, and his health were the subject of discussions at a meeting of human rights defenders with diplomats of European countries at the office of the European Union in Baku. The meeting was attended by Rufat Safarov, Fuad Hasanov, and Khalilov's wife. The staff of the EU mission, the embassies of Germany, France and the Netherlands were informed about the situation.
-
- 5 June 2024, 17:08
On Wednesday, the Baku Court of Appeal considered two complaints by Tofig Yagublu, a member of the coordination center of the National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) and the “Musavat” party, against the extension of arrest and refusal to transfer to house arrest. Both complaints were dismissed, Yagublu’s daughter Nigar Khazi said. According to her, during the meeting, Yagublu severely criticized the judges and the ruling regime. The cases were considered under the chairmanship of judges Zaur Huseynov and Murad Mammadov.
-
The health of Famil Khalilov, a paralyzed activist, a first-group disabled person, worsened in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1. He is not allowed to meet with his loved ones, said the wife of the activist Kichikhanym Khalilova. Khalilov can only contact his family by phone. Today he called his wife and said that he felt sick last night. He is being held in a cell with 8 other prisoners. At night, his temperature rose and he suffered from body ache. There is a process of rotting on his hands and ears," the wife said, noting that no help is provided to him in the medical unit.
Leave a review