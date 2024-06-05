U.S. 'Incredibly Concerned' About Russian Disinformation In Europe, Georgia
The Russian Government "uses disinformation to spread lies and rumors across Europe and across the world," the State Department said on Tuesday, TURAN's Washington correspondent report.
When asked by TURAN about increasing Russian disinformation across Europe in a run-up to this weekend's European elections, Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing that the U.S. has been 'incredibly concerned' about Russian disinformation.
"This was a significant subject of conversation at the NATO foreign ministers meeting last week in Prague, something the Secretary raised, and not only raised but then heard significant concern about from our European partners," he added.
Miller went on to elaborate: "We have seen the Russian Government use disinformation against its own people. We have seen the Russian Government use disinformation to spread lies and rumors across Europe and across the world. And we continue to consult with our partners about the best way to respond to that."
TURAN also asked Miller about the latest Russian disinformation campaign around Georgia, claiming that the U.S. was "planning to implement a new Maidan" ahead of parliamentary elections there.
"I think the answer I just gave about the disinformation that you see from the Kremlin probably applies here pretty well," Miller said in response.
He went on to add, "What you have seen in Georgia over the past few weeks is the Georgian people’s expression of their will and their opposition to this Kremlin-backed law that the Georgian Government has passed. It has nothing to do with the United States; it has to do with the people of Georgia expressing their own views."
Earlier on Tuesday, Russia’s deputy foreign minister Mikhail Galuzin was quoted as claiming that the West "may be planning to overthrow the government of Georgia" as tensions continue to boil over in the country after the recent passing of the Kremlin-backed “foreign influence” law.
Politics
-
On June 5, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Acting President of Iran Mohammad Mohber had a telephone conversation. Aliyev confirmed his commitment to the agreements reached at the last meeting with the late Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, the press service of the head of Azerbaijan.
-
The case of the arrested first-group disabled person, Famil Khalilov, and his health were the subject of discussions at a meeting of human rights defenders with diplomats of European countries at the office of the European Union in Baku. The meeting was attended by Rufat Safarov, Fuad Hasanov, and Khalilov's wife. The staff of the EU mission, the embassies of Germany, France and the Netherlands were informed about the situation.
-
- 5 June 2024, 17:08
On Wednesday, the Baku Court of Appeal considered two complaints by Tofig Yagublu, a member of the coordination center of the National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) and the “Musavat” party, against the extension of arrest and refusal to transfer to house arrest. Both complaints were dismissed, Yagublu’s daughter Nigar Khazi said. According to her, during the meeting, Yagublu severely criticized the judges and the ruling regime. The cases were considered under the chairmanship of judges Zaur Huseynov and Murad Mammadov.
-
The health of Famil Khalilov, a paralyzed activist, a first-group disabled person, worsened in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1. He is not allowed to meet with his loved ones, said the wife of the activist Kichikhanym Khalilova. Khalilov can only contact his family by phone. Today he called his wife and said that he felt sick last night. He is being held in a cell with 8 other prisoners. At night, his temperature rose and he suffered from body ache. There is a process of rotting on his hands and ears," the wife said, noting that no help is provided to him in the medical unit.
