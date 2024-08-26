Musavat Party questions circumstances surrounding Nasiman Yagublu’s death in car accident
Musavat Party questions circumstances surrounding Nasiman Yagublu’s death in car accident
The Musavat Party finds suspicious the circumstances surrounding the death of Nasiman Yagublu, a candidate for parliament from their organization. In a statement to Turan, Musavat’s Deputy Chairman Mustafa Hajibeyli expressed concerns about the mysterious nature of Yagublu’s death. "This is a mysterious death. Why should an accident occur on a straight road? Nasiman had been driving since his youth. Another question is why he was taken to the hospital so late after the accident," Hajibeyli said.
He pointed out that the distance from the accident site to the hospital in the Fizuli region is only half an hour, yet Yagublu was transported to the medical facility 1 hour and 20 minutes after the accident. Therefore, Hajibeyli emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation into the causes of Yagublu’s death.
"Nasiman Yagublu was a parliamentary candidate. He would undoubtedly have received many votes in the election. There could be individuals interested in his death," Hajibeyli added. Attempts to obtain comments regarding Hajibeyli’s statement were unsuccessful.
Politics
-
PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos has reacted to the announcement by the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan that certain members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will be considered as personae non gratae in the country.
-
- 26 August 2024, 17:13
Famil Khalilov, a first-group disabled public activist held in Baku's Detention Center No. 1, has been on a hunger strike for the 12th day, protesting what he calls his "illegal arrest."
-
- 26 August 2024, 16:02
A new book by Dr. Jamil Hasanli, a historian and senior researcher at the Institute of Historical Research at the University of London, titled “The Sino-Soviet War for the ‘Golden Apple’ (‘Kyzyl Alma’- according to Turkic mythology, a utopia and ideals that Turks should aspire to): Eastern Turkestan, 1930-1950” has been published. The monograph, printed in Azerbaijani by the Altun Kitab Publishing House in Azerbaijan, explores the political turmoil of Eastern Turkestan during the 1930s to 1950s.
-
- 26 August 2024, 14:54
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will visit Türkiye on August 27. According to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the visit, Bayramov and the heads of the foreign ministries of both countries will discuss matters related to Azerbaijani-Turkish relations and exchange views on current regional and international events.
Leave a review