Musavat Party questions circumstances surrounding Nasiman Yagublu’s death in car accident

The Musavat Party finds suspicious the circumstances surrounding the death of Nasiman Yagublu, a candidate for parliament from their organization. In a statement to Turan, Musavat’s Deputy Chairman Mustafa Hajibeyli expressed concerns about the mysterious nature of Yagublu’s death. "This is a mysterious death. Why should an accident occur on a straight road? Nasiman had been driving since his youth. Another question is why he was taken to the hospital so late after the accident," Hajibeyli said.

He pointed out that the distance from the accident site to the hospital in the Fizuli region is only half an hour, yet Yagublu was transported to the medical facility 1 hour and 20 minutes after the accident. Therefore, Hajibeyli emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation into the causes of Yagublu’s death.

"Nasiman Yagublu was a parliamentary candidate. He would undoubtedly have received many votes in the election. There could be individuals interested in his death," Hajibeyli added. Attempts to obtain comments regarding Hajibeyli’s statement were unsuccessful.