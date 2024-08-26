Meteorologists warn of intensified winds in the coming days
The National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan has issued a warning about expected strong winds in several regions of the country from August 27 to August 30. Specifically, a "yellow" alert indicating a second-level danger -has been announced for the following areas: Nakhchivan, Mingachevir, Samukh, Shamkir, Dashkasan, Goygol, Sabirabad, Shirvan, Neftchala, Salyan, Gedabay, Gobustan, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, and Khachmaz. In these regions, intermittent eastern winds are expected to reach speeds of 13.9-20.7 m/s.
In Ordubad, Julfa, Goranboy, Naftalan, and Ganja, an "orange" alert - indicating a higher level of danger has been announced. In these areas, wind speeds could increase to 20.8-28.4 m/s.
On August 22, an international conference titled "The Path of Self-Determination of Bonaire Island at the UN General Assembly through Baku" was held in Azerbaijan, organized by the Baku Initiative Group and the Bonaire Human Rights and Movement for Change. After the discussions, a declaration was adopted as the outcome of the conference. The document emphasizes that the fundamental rights and freedoms of the people of Bonaire, who continue to exist under "colonial conditions," must be ensured in accordance with the requirements of the United Nations (UN) Charter, and the international community must pay attention to the problems of those living in this territory.
Partly cloudy weather without precipitation is expected on Tuesday, August 27, in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. A northwestern wind, which may strengthen at times, will change to a northeastern direction during the day.
Professor Nasiman Yagublu, a lecturer at Baku State University, died in a car accident on Sunday evening. The Barda regional division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the accident occurred around 19:00 in the Jabrayil district when Yagublu's Nissan car overturned. He sustained multiple injuries and was immediately taken to the emergency department of Fizuli Central District Hospital. Despite doctors' efforts, Yagublu succumbed to his injuries, with the official time of death recorded at 18:43.
On Sunday, 25 August, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, mostly without precipitation, with occasional strengthening north-western wind.
