Meteorologists warn of intensified winds in the coming days

The National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan has issued a warning about expected strong winds in several regions of the country from August 27 to August 30. Specifically, a "yellow" alert indicating a second-level danger -has been announced for the following areas: Nakhchivan, Mingachevir, Samukh, Shamkir, Dashkasan, Goygol, Sabirabad, Shirvan, Neftchala, Salyan, Gedabay, Gobustan, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, and Khachmaz. In these regions, intermittent eastern winds are expected to reach speeds of 13.9-20.7 m/s.

In Ordubad, Julfa, Goranboy, Naftalan, and Ganja, an "orange" alert - indicating a higher level of danger has been announced. In these areas, wind speeds could increase to 20.8-28.4 m/s.