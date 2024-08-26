Paralyzed activist loses 20 kg due to hunger strike

Famil Khalilov, a first-group disabled public activist held in Baku's Detention Center No. 1, has been on a hunger strike for the 12th day, protesting what he calls his "illegal arrest."

Today, his lawyer, Bahruz Bayramov, visited him in the detention center. Bayramov reported that only one social worker has been assigned to care for Khalilov. Due to the hunger strike, Khalilov has lost 20 kg (he weighed 116 kg when he entered the detention center), Bayramov told Turan.

According to the lawyer, Khalilov is currently consuming only water and painkillers. Bayramov added that doctors have warned that taking painkillers without food could cause severe health complications for Khalilov.

Khalilov's wife, Kichikhanum Khalilova, also visited him today. She said that despite the family's pleas, Khalilov refuses to end his hunger strike. "I brought him a liquid meal today, but he refused to eat. Despite my pleas, he said he would continue the hunger strike until the end," Khalilova reported. Attempts to obtain comments from the penitentiary service were unsuccessful.

Khalilov, who was arrested on May 2, faces charges under Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code (manufacturing, transporting, and storing drugs in large quantities with intent to distribute). He has been remanded in custody for four months. This charge carries a potential prison sentence of 5 to 12 years.

His relatives claim he is innocent and that he is being punished for critical posts about the authorities on social media. Khalilov began his hunger strike on August 15, demanding his release.