"Musavat" Party to Participate in Municipal Elections
"Musavat" Party to Participate in Municipal Elections
The opposition Musavat Party has announced its participation in the upcoming municipal elections in Azerbaijan, scheduled for January 29, 2025. This decision was made today by the party's Executive Board. The responsibility for participating in the elections with the party's candidates and nominating candidates will lie with the party's regional organizations.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), more than 8,000 members will be elected to the councils of 685 municipalities on January 25. The REAL Party has also announced its participation in the municipal elections.
Politics
-
The United States said on Monday it would deliver $725 million military aid to Ukraine in the largest package since April, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 3 December 2024, 12:21
US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby issued a statement on December 3 announcing his resignation. The statement, published on the embassy's Facebook page, reads:
-
- 3 December 2024, 11:42
On 3 December, President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of three Ambassadors newly appointed to Azerbaijan: Yemen, Mohammed Saleh Ahmed Turiga; El Salvador, Enrique Calderon; Mauritania, Sid Ahmed Al-Bekaye Hamad.
-
- 3 December 2024, 11:30
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov left on Tuesday for the Iranian city of Mashhad to join the heads of Foreign Ministries of the Economic Cooperation Organisation.
Leave a review