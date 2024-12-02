  • contact.az Contact
"Musavat" Party to Participate in Municipal Elections

The news agency Turan

The opposition Musavat Party has announced its participation in the upcoming municipal elections in Azerbaijan, scheduled for January 29, 2025. This decision was made today by the party's Executive Board. The responsibility for participating in the elections with the party's candidates and nominating candidates will lie with the party's regional organizations.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), more than 8,000 members will be elected to the councils of 685 municipalities on January 25. The REAL Party has also announced its participation in the municipal elections.

Politics

