Attempt to Smuggle Large Drug Shipment from Iran Foiled
On November 27, at 17:30, border guards of the Göytəpə Border Detachment prevented the smuggling of a large drug shipment from Iran into Azerbaijan. According to a statement from the State Border Service, the border guards discovered and seized nearly 79 kg of marijuana, over 1 kg of opium, 1,000 tramadol tablets, and methadone M-40. Investigative and operational activities are ongoing.
Ibrahim Mustafayev, a towering figure in Azerbaijan’s silk and textile industry, passed away on Monday morning after being struck by a car while crossing a street in the capital. He was 86.
- 3 December 2024, 11:45
Six people were injured as a result of explosion in an apartment building in the early morning of 3 December in the 13th microdistrict of Sumgayit.
- 2 December 2024, 15:42
Municipalities will now be able to receive grants. This issue was reflected in the draft law on amendments to the "Law on Grants," included in the agenda of the parliamentary session held on November 29. Following discussions, the draft law was approved in its third reading.
- 2 December 2024, 13:27
There will be rainy weather in the capital on Tuesday. Wind is northeastern that will turn to southeastern.
