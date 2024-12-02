  • contact.az Contact
Attempt to Smuggle Large Drug Shipment from Iran Foiled

The news agency Turan
On November 27, at 17:30, border guards of the Göytəpə Border Detachment prevented the smuggling of a large drug shipment from Iran into Azerbaijan. According to a statement from the State Border Service, the border guards discovered and seized nearly 79 kg of marijuana, over 1 kg of opium, 1,000 tramadol tablets, and methadone M-40. Investigative and operational activities are ongoing.

