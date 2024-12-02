PFPA activists receive administrative penalties

On the evening of December 2, the Nasimi District Court issued administrative penalties to 6 activists of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) detained during the trial of the leader of this organization, Ali Karimli.

Two activists were subjected to administrative arrests, and five more party members were fined, PFPA Deputy Chairman Ayaz Maharramli told Turan.

In particular, Faraim Ismayilov was arrested for 30 days, and Rovshan Asvarov for 15 days.

Elchin Hajivelli (Rzayev), Elchin Nurushov, Rovshan Rahimov and Rovshan Safarov were fined 200 manat each.

All of these individuals were found guilty under Articles 510 (petty hooliganism) and 535.1 (failure to obey the police) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

In addition, Ruslan Amirov, Fuad Abdullaev and Elmaddin Muradov were released from the police.

Amirov reported that he was severely beaten during his arrest and later in the police car.

"They hit me in the face, head, my nose and left hip are probably broken," Amirov told Turan. He said he would complain.

Safarov, who was fined, also reported being beaten. He also intends to file a complaint and appeal the fine.

It was not possible to get comments from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Let us recall that the activists were detained earlier in front of the Nasimi court, where they came to support their leader Ali Kerimli, against whom the trial was underway.

Kerimli himself was sentenced to a fine of 1,500 manat on the complaint of a private criminal prosecution by former party member Aydin Aliyev.