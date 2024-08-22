NATO's Point Man In Ukraine Arrives In Washington For Talks

The top NATO official to lead the Alliance's Representation in Ukraine, has arrived in Washington to meet with senior Biden administration officials today and tomorrow, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

Patrick Turner, a seasoned British official with extensive NATO experience, who until recently served as the organization's assistant secretary general, was last month appointed as a civilian Senior Representative to lead the newly established Ukraine office. Taking up his role in Kyiv in September, Turner will coordinate NATO’s efforts and provide the Alliance with critical assessments and advice on the situation in Ukraine.

His trip to Washington comes at the time when the Biden administration is facing increasing pressure to lift restrictions on long-range weapons, which Ukrainian leadership has been requesting since the early days of the war. He will meet with senior State Department and Pentagon officials this week, TURAN has learned from diplomatic sources.