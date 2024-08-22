NATO's Point Man In Ukraine Arrives In Washington For Talks
NATO's Point Man In Ukraine Arrives In Washington For Talks
The top NATO official to lead the Alliance's Representation in Ukraine, has arrived in Washington to meet with senior Biden administration officials today and tomorrow, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Patrick Turner, a seasoned British official with extensive NATO experience, who until recently served as the organization's assistant secretary general, was last month appointed as a civilian Senior Representative to lead the newly established Ukraine office. Taking up his role in Kyiv in September, Turner will coordinate NATO’s efforts and provide the Alliance with critical assessments and advice on the situation in Ukraine.
His trip to Washington comes at the time when the Biden administration is facing increasing pressure to lift restrictions on long-range weapons, which Ukrainian leadership has been requesting since the early days of the war. He will meet with senior State Department and Pentagon officials this week, TURAN has learned from diplomatic sources.
Politics
-
- 23 August 2024, 21:40
polis, səməd şıxı, tbilisi
-
- 23 August 2024, 21:16
Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze is recalled from his post ahead of schedule. The order was signed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the document was sent to President Salome Zurabishvili for approval, Georgian media reported.
-
- 23 August 2024, 18:12
On Friday, the Sabail District Court of Baku ordered the arrest of political scientist Bahruz Samedov for four months, his lawyer, Zibeyda Sadygova told Turan. Samedov has been charged under Article 274 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, which pertains to treason. The prosecution argued that Samedov's arrest was necessary because he studies abroad and might attempt to flee. The defense objected, arguing that Samedov had no intention of escaping.
-
- 23 August 2024, 17:52
The report by Caliber.az about the deployment of U.S. troops to Armenia is nonsense, according to U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby, who addressed the issue in an interview with Public TV. He stated that the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan had already issued a statement refuting these claims. "Unfortunately, there are some, including Caliber.az, who are trying to stir the pot and create difficulties between Armenia and Azerbaijan for reasons I can only speculate about," the diplomat noted.
Leave a review