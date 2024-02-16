Navalny's death is reported

On Friday, the Department of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia announced the death of Alexei Navalny in the prison. According to the report, Navalny died after a walk, having lost consciousness. The doctors of the prison called an ambulance. "All necessary resuscitation measures have been carried out, which did not give positive results. The doctors of the emergency medical service pronounced the convict dead. The causes of death are being established," the report says.

* The head of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, Alexei Navalny, was Vladimir Putin's harshest critic. He was convicted on false charges of imprisonment for 19 years and served his sentence in the harshest conditions in the Arctic Circle.

According to colleagues, Navalny was poisoned by FSB officers, but miraculously survived. After Navalny and his colleagues conducted investigations about Putin's mistresses and the construction of a $1 billion palace for him on the Black Sea, the opposition leader was arrested on charges of fraud and extremism.