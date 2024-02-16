The "new era" with the old government

The "new era" with the old government

The "new era" with the old government

Today, the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order approving the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers. It reassigned almost all members of the previous government.

At the same time, Justice Minister Fikret Mammadov and head of the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures Mubariz Gurbanli lost their positions in the new Cabinet of Ministers.

Deputy head of this department Azer Jafarov has been appointed Acting Minister of Justice, and Deputy head of the Department Sayyad Salahly (Aran) has been appointed interim head of the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures.