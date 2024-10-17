Nijat Ibrahim was driven to suicide by the police – the activist's wife

Public activist Nijat Ibrahim, after being detained, inflicted bodily injuries on himself due to attempts to force him to incriminate himself. Turan informed her friend Parvin Ibrahim about this. According to her, on September 9, her husband was detained by the police, and a criminal case was opened against him under Article 126.1 (intentional infliction of serious damage to health) of the Criminal Code. "The Nasimi district police put physical pressure on him to admit the charge. In protest, he took a stationery knife from the table and cut his throat to commit suicide. He was taken to the hospital, where his husband received 17 stitches.

After that, the Nasimi district Court arrested him for 4 months and he was placed in the Kurdakhan pre-trial detention center," his wife said. In connection with the suicide attempt, she contacted the Ombudsman's office. Lawyer Zibeida Sadigova confirmed the information about Ibrahim's suicide attempt. On this fact, she appealed to the prosecutor's office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ombudsman. However, there was no reaction. Turan agency also failed to get a comment from the stricture.

Ibrahim has been on hunger strike in jail since October 5. He believes that the criminal case was initiated because of his protest against the ban for leaving the country imposed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. On September 6, the border guards did not allow him to board the Baku-Chisinau flight, citing the specified ban. At the same time, his wife and 2 minor children were allowed on the plane.

After that, he called the Interior Ministry, demanding the lifting of the ban and threatened to burn himself in front of the Interior Ministry building. On September 9, he was detained and charged.

In 2021, Ibrahim was already prosecuted once and arrested and sentenced to 15 months in prison on charges of violating the quarantine regime. The reason for the arrest was his single picket in front of the presidential administration.