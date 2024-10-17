Traffic Restrictions in the Capital on October 19-20

On October 19, and during the night until October 20 from 2:30 AM to 5:30 AM, traffic directions will be altered on several streets and avenues in the capital. This measure is part of a traffic monitoring effort in preparation for the COP29 event, according to a joint statement from the Road Police and the Road Transport Agency.

Specifically, traffic changes will affect the Airport Highway, Heydar Aliyev Avenue, Oil Workers' Avenue, and the streets of Yusif Safarov, Niyazi, Istiqlaliyyet, Lermontov, Mikayil Huseynov, Khagani Rustamov, Teymur Elchin, and Mehdi Huseyn.

"Drivers are advised to take these restrictions into account during the monitoring period. Traffic will be regulated by State Police officers. Citizens traveling to the airport are encouraged to plan their trips and use alternative routes.

However, there will be no restrictions on shuttle buses during the monitoring period on the day of October 19," the statement said.