No Decision On Striking Deep Inside Russia, Biden Says, As Zelenskyy Arrives In U.S. To Present 'Victory Plan'
U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday that he had not yet granted permission for Ukraine to use American long-range weapons to launch strikes deep into Russia.
"No," Biden said outside White House when asked by TURAN's Washington correspondent whether he had made a decision on the matter.
Biden was responding to the press pool's questions upon his return from Delaware where he hosted the leaders of Australia, India and Japan for his final 'Quad Summit'. All four leaders issued a joint statement on Ukraine noting that they "reiterate the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with international law, consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity."
The move comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived Sunday in the United States for a crucial visit to present Kyiv's "victory plan" to President Biden, as well as presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
The Ukrainian leader is also expected to try to convince Biden to change his mind on firing long-range weapons into Russia, as Washington is seeking more detailed information about how Kyiv would use the weapons and how they fit into the broader strategy for the war.
Zelenskyy on Sunday visited the Pennsylvania ammunition factory that is producing one of the most critically needed munitions for his country's fight to fend off Russian ground forces.
Politics
-
- 23 September 2024, 17:39
Afgan Sadygov, the head of the Azerbaijani website “Azel TV”, who was arrested in Georgia, is now on his third day of a hunger strike in pre-trial detention. He is protesting against what he calls unjust criminal prosecution and demanding his release, his wife, Sevinc Sadygova, told Turan. Today, she spoke with her husband by phone and noted that he has been moved to a cell with other inmates who are also on hunger strike.
-
- 23 September 2024, 17:04
Today, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, met with the Vice Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Khodjaev. According to the president's website, the meeting highlighted the dynamic development of bilateral relations and the mutual desire to work on investment projects. In this regard, Aliyev emphasized that the established joint investment fund is already backed by specific projects. The parties also exchanged views on further prospects for bilateral cooperation.
-
- 23 September 2024, 15:49
Strengthening military power is a priority for Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev stated today at the first session of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of the 7th convocation. "The number one task is to enhance our military strength. Although the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terrorist operation are behind us, ongoing global processes, the emergence of new conflict hotspots, wars, and escalating tensions around us, as well as revanchist tendencies in Armenia, compel us to continually pay attention to this area."
-
- 23 September 2024, 15:20
The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has dismissed several high-ranking officials due to their transition to work in the Milli Majlis (National Assembly). Ali Ahmedov has been relieved of his position as Deputy Prime Minister, Shahin Seyidov from the post of head of the "Icheri Sheher" Historical and Architectural Reserve, Asif Askerov from the head of the Nasimi District Executive Authority, and Heydar Asadov from the position of rector of the State Maritime Academy. Polad Bulbuloglu has also been recalled from his position as Azerbaijan's ambassador to Russia.
