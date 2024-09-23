No Decision On Striking Deep Inside Russia, Biden Says, As Zelenskyy Arrives In U.S. To Present 'Victory Plan'

U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday that he had not yet granted permission for Ukraine to use American long-range weapons to launch strikes deep into Russia.

"No," Biden said outside White House when asked by TURAN's Washington correspondent whether he had made a decision on the matter.

Biden was responding to the press pool's questions upon his return from Delaware where he hosted the leaders of Australia, India and Japan for his final 'Quad Summit'. All four leaders issued a joint statement on Ukraine noting that they "reiterate the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with international law, consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The move comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived Sunday in the United States for a crucial visit to present Kyiv's "victory plan" to President Biden, as well as presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

The Ukrainian leader is also expected to try to convince Biden to change his mind on firing long-range weapons into Russia, as Washington is seeking more detailed information about how Kyiv would use the weapons and how they fit into the broader strategy for the war.

Zelenskyy on Sunday visited the Pennsylvania ammunition factory that is producing one of the most critically needed munitions for his country's fight to fend off Russian ground forces.