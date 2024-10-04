On the 113th Day of Hunger Strike  Fazil Gasimov's Temperature Rises to 39 Degrees

Fazil Gasimov, an economist who has been on hunger strike for 113 days while in prison, has been suffering from 39 degrees body temperature since yesterday, his relatives told Turan on Friday following their visit to him at the medical facility of the penitentiary service. "Fazil could fall into a coma at any moment. He is just skin and bones. His immune system has weakened. Since yesterday, his temperature has not dropped below 39 degrees," said a family member.

His lawyer, Rovshana Rahimova, also visited Gasimov on October 4. She stated that due to the high temperature, Gasimov was initially advised to take aspirin. However, the doctor later deemed aspirin inappropriate due to Gasimov's prolonged hunger strike and recommended an intravenous drip, which Gasimov refused.

According to the lawyer, the guards do not allow Gasi mov to send any notes to his family or lawyer. This week, he was also not permitted to make phone calls, and his contact with family members was restricted. The lawyer indicated that she would file a complaint with the Ministry of Justice and the Ombudswoman regarding the pressure on Gasimov.

Fazil Gasimov, held in the medical unit of Baku's Detention Center No. 1, was transferred to a penitentiary service sanatorium on July 26 due to a sharp deterioration in his condition from the hunger strike. He was arrested in Istanbul on August 8, 2023, and extradited to Azerbaijan. He is accused of counterfeiting money alongside prominent economist and government critic Gubad Ibadoglu. However, Gasi mov's criminal case is currently being considered separately from Ibadoglu's case.