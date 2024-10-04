  • contact.az Contact
Weather Forecast for Saturday, October 5

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Changeable weather without precipitation is expected in Baku on. The northwestern wind will change to northeastern. Nighttime temperatures will range from +14 to +18 degrees, while daytime highs will reach +21 to +26 degrees. Humidity will be 65-75% at night and 40-50% during the day. Rain is expected in the regions of the country,  with localized heavy downpours and thunderstorms, which will cease by the evening.

The wind will be easterly. In lowland areas, nighttime temperatures will be +12 to +17 degrees, and daytime temperatures will be +22 to +27 degrees. In the mountains, temperatures will range from +2 to +7 degrees at night and +13 to +18 degrees during the day.

