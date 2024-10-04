Weather Forecast for Saturday, October 5
Changeable weather without precipitation is expected in Baku on. The northwestern wind will change to northeastern. Nighttime temperatures will range from +14 to +18 degrees, while daytime highs will reach +21 to +26 degrees. Humidity will be 65-75% at night and 40-50% during the day. Rain is expected in the regions of the country, with localized heavy downpours and thunderstorms, which will cease by the evening.
The wind will be easterly. In lowland areas, nighttime temperatures will be +12 to +17 degrees, and daytime temperatures will be +22 to +27 degrees. In the mountains, temperatures will range from +2 to +7 degrees at night and +13 to +18 degrees during the day.
Recently, some states have been threatening the world with nuclear weapons. Russian officials, who openly invaded Ukraine in 2022, have been threatening Western countries in recent months, stating that they might resort to using nuclear weapons if they allow Ukraine to use the weapons provided by them to strike Russian territories.
- 3 October 2024, 15:07
Russia appears persistent in its desire to open a new representation in Azerbaijan. Recently, Aleksey Klimov, head of the consular department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), stated in an interview with TASS that the issue of opening new foreign representations of the country in the territory of Azerbaijan, including Karabakh, is currently being discussed at the political level. "As relevant agreements are formed with the Azerbaijani side, the consular department will join in implementing practical steps related to them," he noted.
- 3 October 2024, 14:19
On October 4th, changeable weather, rain with thunderstorms in the morning and evening is expected in several areas; the northwest modest wind is expected. Nighttime temperatures will be between +13 to +17 degrees, while daytime temperatures will range from +20 to +24 degrees. Humidity will be 70-75% at night and 40-45% during the day. In the regions of the country, rain will be in several mountainous areas, locally intense, and the wind will be coming from the east.
- 3 October 2024, 11:06
The country's leading mobile operator has enhanced its Premium tariff packages. Starting October 1, Premium subscribers will enjoy more flexible call options, while the monthly subscription fee and other package benefits remain unchanged.
