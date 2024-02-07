Opposing Ukraine Funding 'Playing Into Putin's Hands', Biden Says

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged the Congress to renew funding for Ukraine's fight against Russian invasion, saying that failing Ukrainians will be doing the Kremlin's bidding.

The "clock is ticking", Biden warned, speaking from the White House.

The Republicans in Congress have been demanding to strengthen border security before approving Biden's aid package which will cover supplemental spending for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

"Every week, every month that passes without new aid for Ukraine means fewer artillery shells, fewer air-defense systems, fewer tools for Ukraine to defend itself against this Russian onslaught,” Biden said in his Tuesday speech.

He went on to add, “Supporting this bill is standing up to Putin. Opposing this bill is playing into his hands... The world is watching."

A bipartisan group of senators announced over the weekend they had reached agreement on the chief parts of the deal to curb illegal crossings at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Biden said the bill included “the toughest set of reforms to secure the border ever”, while Republicans demand more arguing that the President already has all the authority he needs to halt the flow of migrants through the U.S.-Mexico border.