PACE deputies may limit the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation

On the first day of the PACE winter session in Strasbourg, deputies voted to limit the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation "for the country's violation of the principles of the organization." This initiative was made by German MP Frank Schwabe. In his statement, he noted the ongoing human rights violations and the growing number of political prisoners in Azerbaijan, the refusal of official Baku to invite the PACE delegation to evaluate the upcoming presidential elections on February 7.

He also mentioned Azerbaijan's refusal to allow PACE speakers into the Lachin corridor in 2023. The proposal was put to the vote and adopted by a majority vote. The chairman of the meeting, Emmanuelis Zingeris, said that the PACE Monitoring Committee would assess this proposal. He has 24 hours to submit his opinion. After that, PACE will discuss this issue and make a final decision. At the same time, the Azerbaijani delegation cannot participate in the voting on this issue.