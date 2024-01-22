PACE deputies voted to limit the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation
PACE deputies may limit the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation
On the first day of the PACE winter session in Strasbourg, deputies voted to limit the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation "for the country's violation of the principles of the organization." This initiative was made by German MP Frank Schwabe. In his statement, he noted the ongoing human rights violations and the growing number of political prisoners in Azerbaijan, the refusal of official Baku to invite the PACE delegation to evaluate the upcoming presidential elections on February 7.
He also mentioned Azerbaijan's refusal to allow PACE speakers into the Lachin corridor in 2023. The proposal was put to the vote and adopted by a majority vote. The chairman of the meeting, Emmanuelis Zingeris, said that the PACE Monitoring Committee would assess this proposal. He has 24 hours to submit his opinion. After that, PACE will discuss this issue and make a final decision. At the same time, the Azerbaijani delegation cannot participate in the voting on this issue.
22 January 2024, 23:59
"President Aliyev's recent territorial claims are very alarming. Any violation of Armenia's territorial integrity is unacceptable and will have serious consequences for our relations with Azerbaijan."
On Monday, a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, is taking place in Brussels.
22 January 2024, 17:49
On Monday, the Chairman of the political committee of the “Republican Alternative” (REAL) party Ilgar Mammadov met with the head of the OSCE/ODIHR observation mission for the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan, Eoghan Murphy and members of his team. The parties discussed the pre-election situation in the country, including the political and legal environment, the statement of the Party.
22 January 2024, 17:34
During his visit to “Ag Sheher” (Baku White City) on January 22, the head of state got acquainted with the ongoing work. This new part of the capital covers an area of 1,650 hectares and consists of 10 blocks of different styles and 10 km of coastline. At the moment, the construction of 91 buildings has been completed. After the full implementation of the project, 280 thousand people will live there, and 240 thousand jobs will be created, according to a statement on the website of the head of state.
1 comment
Ruslan
2024-01-22
Самый лучший вариант это вообще исключить авторитраные страны из пасе какой от них толк на этом заседании никакого только пропоганда авторитаризма...