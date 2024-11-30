PACE strongly condemns crackdown on peaceful protests in Georgia

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has condemned the crackdown on peaceful protests in the country and called on the country to remain faithful to European values.

‘The Parliamentary Assembly, meeting today (29 November) in Luxembourg represented by the Standing Committee, expresses its concern over the situation in Georgia, where the government has announced the suspension of European Union accession negotiations, contrary to pre-election promises. This decision could have a significant impact on the implementation of reforms that are necessary to strengthen the rule of law and the functioning of democratic institutions in Georgia,’ the Council of Europe press service said in a statement.

The Assembly strongly condemns the violent suppression of peaceful demonstrations that took place in Tbilisi to protest against the decision as a violation of the fundamental rights to freedom of expression and assembly, it further said.

The Assembly also notes with concern that ‘most of the demonstrators were arrested and charged under the provisions of the controversial Soviet-era 'Code of Administrative Offences’ and recalls that it has ‘repeatedly requested that this law be replaced by a new law in line with European standards’.

These worrying developments are all the more disturbing in view of the 26 October Parliamentary elections, which were held in an environment that did not provide the necessary conditions for the electorate ‘to make an informed choice free from intimidation and undue pressure’, the report stresses.

The Assembly urges Georgia to remain faithful to European values and to fully honour its commitments and obligations as a member- state of the Council of Europe.

The Assembly stands ready to continue to work in close cooperation with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe and the Committee of Ministers in a constructive dialogue with the Georgian authorities, democratic forces and civil society, in particular youth. The forthcoming visit of the Assembly's co-rapporteurs on monitoring to Georgia will provide an important opportunity to continue this dialogue, the press release concludes.