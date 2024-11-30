The deployment of peacekeepers from Western countries in Ukraine can only occur with the consent of both sides in the conflict, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that resolving the crisis requires addressing its deeper causes.

"The deployment of peacekeepers is possible only with the consent of the parties to a conflict. That’s one point," Peskov said during a briefing. "Secondly, we have clear parameters necessary for a settlement. And, of course, in order to reach a settlement trajectory, it is necessary to solve the problem of the root causes of this conflict. Everything is much deeper here than the direction of the peacekeeping mission."

Peskov emphasized that any proposals must align with conditions outlined by President Vladimir Putin during a speech to Russian diplomats in July, which included addressing what Moscow views as NATO’s role in the conflict.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) alleged that NATO countries were planning to introduce about 100,000 peacekeepers into Ukraine as part of an effort to "freeze" the conflict. The SVR suggested the initiative aims to bolster Ukraine’s military capabilities and prepare Kyiv for a potential counteroffensive.

According to the SVR, Romania would oversee Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, Poland the western regions, Germany the center and east, and the United Kingdom the north and the capital area.

President Putin addressed the implications of such a move during a meeting with leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on Wednesday. He reiterated Russia's readiness to respond, including potentially deploying its advanced "Oreshnik" missiles in combat scenarios.

"The General Staff and the Ministry of Defense are discussing this issue," Putin said, noting that attacks on Ukrainian decision-making centers were under consideration.

The comments come as international efforts to mediate the conflict remain stalled, with Moscow asserting that Western actions exacerbate tensions rather than foster peace.

Earlier, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview with the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph that it was necessary to introduce "multinational European forces" into Ukraine in order to establish peace, clarifying that it was not about combat units.

The prospect of a NATO-led peacekeeping mission is likely to inflame geopolitical tensions, with Russia framing the initiative as a Western ploy to entrench its influence in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Western allies face challenges balancing support for Ukraine with avoiding direct confrontation with Moscow.

While the Kremlin maintains that peace requires a broader rethinking of security arrangements in Europe, the SVR’s claims highlight the persistent distrust fueling the conflict’s continuation.