Battery Collection and Recycling or Cancer Among the Population?

In Azerbaijan, much is said about the importance of transitioning to green energy and ecological technologies, but implementation remains largely confined to major state-run companies. Solar fields and wind turbines are being constructed, yet the public and small private businesses are excluded from the state program "On Geological Exploration of Mineral Resources and Rational Use of Raw Materials (2020–2024)" and five similar initiatives.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources recently launched a campaign to engage the public in reducing soil pollution caused by used household batteries. Despite the awareness effort, Azerbaijan lacks a system for collecting and recycling batteries, even though most batteries contain heavy metals like mercury, cadmium, and lead, which can contaminate soil and water, increasing toxicity for living organisms. A single discarded battery can pollute 400 liters of water and 20 square meters of soil with harmful components.

On November 29, the Ministry, in collaboration with the "Red Hearts" Fund, conducted a campaign under the slogan "Turn in a Battery – Protect Nature." This initiative has been active since 2022. Eco-activists collected used batteries from three large companies, handing over 102 kg of hazardous waste to the "Waste Management Center." In 2022, 297 kg were collected. The Ministry reports the installation of over 500 specialized collection boxes in government institutions, businesses, retail networks, banks, hotels, and educational institutions.

However, there is no commercial network for battery collection among the general population in Azerbaijan. Neighboring countries have established such systems, protecting nature and providing modest financial benefits to households. In European countries, supermarkets commonly feature containers for collecting potentially toxic waste like batteries and compact fluorescent lamps. Among EU leaders, Germany stands out with a battery collection rate of about 90%.

Simple calculations suggest that adopting similar practices in Azerbaijan could be effective. With a population of 10 million, or about 2.5 million families, each family discards at least five cheap AA batteries annually, used in clocks, household devices, and children's toys. These batteries weigh an average of 20 grams (ranging from 14 to 28 grams, depending on the type). If every Azerbaijani family committed to recycling five batteries annually, the country could collect 250 tons of batteries each year.

From one ton of batteries, it is possible to extract 288 kg of manganese, 240 kg of zinc, and around 47 kg of graphite. "The manganese (28.8%) and zinc (24%) content in batteries exceeds that of the richest ores (up to 26%)," notes Russian entrepreneur Vladimir Matsyuk, who started a business in 2014 collecting and recycling batteries in retail networks. In Moscow, companies accept batteries for recycling, paying 100–600 rubles per kilogram.

Matsyuk, who owns "Megapolisresource," a pioneering battery collection and recycling company in Russia, acknowledges that minimal profitability is achieved only with the collection and processing of 700 tons of batteries. If his calculations are accurate, battery recycling will never be profitable in Azerbaijan—unless the state takes an active interest in environmental protection.

In Belarus, battery collection and recycling are state-supported. "Most ecology-related projects are unprofitable," states Natalia Grintsevich, director of "Operator of Secondary Material Resources," a Belarusian organization that compensates for battery collection costs. "Worldwide, such projects are funded by governments, which derive funds from taxes paid by importers of electronics and batteries. In Belarus, importers choose between paying 100% of the estimated recycling cost or collecting 15% of the imported batteries themselves."

Azerbaijan currently lacks its own battery recycling facilities. The decision to build one, similar to the household waste recycling plant in Balakhany, depends on future collection volumes—low volumes make such projects unfeasible. For instance, in Finland, before launching a similar plant, approximately 100,000 tons of batteries were accumulated to ensure continuous operation.

The annual volume of discarded batteries, accumulators, cell phones, and electronic boards is increasing. Soon, this will be compounded by electric vehicle batteries, which weigh up to 540 kg each (e.g., Tesla batteries). Azerbaijan faces the threat of catastrophic pollution from highly toxic waste. The country urgently needs a national network for collecting and recycling valuable materials that currently poison the environment and contribute to rising cancer rates among the population.

Kamal Ali