Paralyzed activist in pre-trial detention center on dry hunger strike
Famil Khalilov, a paralyzed activist, disabled person of the first group, held in the sanitary unit of Baku pre-trial detention center-1, has gone on a dry hunger strike since 2 October.
He has been on hunger strike for the 53rd day in protest against unjustified criminal prosecution.
‘We saw Famil on 3 October. He couldn't even drink water because of his stomach illness. Therefore, since 2 October he has been on a dry hunger strike. He is in a serious condition, he has a high temperature. Famil is very weak,’ the activist's wife told Turan.
It was not possible to get comments from the penitentiary service.
It should be recalled that Khalilov, who was detained on 2 May, is charged under Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code (manufacture, transportation, storage of drugs on a large scale for the purpose of sale). The activist was given a preventive measure of 4 months' imprisonment. This Article provides for imprisonment from 5 to 12 years. However, the real reason is criticism of the government in social networks.
His case is under consideration by the court. The next court hearing is scheduled for 24 October.
5 October 2024
