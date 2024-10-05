In ANR, teacher who complained about school director was dismissed from her job

Shargiya Ganbarova, a teacher of school number 1 in Nakhchivan city, has been dismissed from her job.

According to the Ministry of Education of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR), she held the position of a class teacher and was provided with a weekly teaching load of 26 hours.

However, according to the Ministry, in September 2024, she ‘violated labor discipline by not going to work, did not teach lessons without a valid reason’.

Besides, it further said, Ganbarova ‘in various social networks and media, shared statements, creating an incident in the educational institution’ and thus ‘grossly violated the Code of Ethical Conduct of Teachers.’

Note that Ganbarova had previously made public statements about ‘embezzlement’ at the school.

Ganbarova refutes the report of the ANR Ministry of Education.

‘I was instructed by the school director Asuda Mammadova to transfer 90 manats to her card every month. In this regard, I submitted all bank cheques to the General Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Finance. On 4 September, my complaint was redirected to the Nakhchivan City Prosecutor's Office. However, the investigator summoned me and demanded to withdraw the complaint,’ Ganbarova told Turan.

She emphasized that she covered the issue on 'Radio Azadliq'.

After that, on 18 September, she was pressured by the school director and shared it on social networks.

On 4 October, she was dismissed from her job.

Ganbarova is surprised that after appealing to the head of state, the Prosecutor General's Office about the violation of her rights, she herself was punished.

‘I do not agree with this decision and will appeal to the court,’ said Ganbarova.