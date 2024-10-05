Russian Foreign Minister receives new Ambassador of Azerbaijan
New Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Russia Rahman Mustafayev was received by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on 4 October.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov ‘warmly welcomed the head of the diplomatic mission of a friendly state - a strategic partner and ally of our country and wished him success in his activity’.
Later, Mustafayev met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Galuzin, to whom the Ambassador handed copies of his credentials.
In the course of the conversation the ongoing development of the Russian-Azerbaijani relations was stated, some topical issues of the bilateral agenda discussed. Also, a schedule of the nearest interstate contacts was considered.
