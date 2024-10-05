    • flag_AZ
Presidential scholarships awarded to 102 students

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding Presidential scholarships to students admitted to higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2024-2025 academic year.

According to the decree, 102 students with the highest results in the entrance exams will receive Presidential scholarships in the 2024-2025 academic year.

An amount of the Presidential scholarship is 275 manats.

