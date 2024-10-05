Windy weather expected in Baku on Sunday

On Sunday, 6 October in Baku and Absheron Peninsula the variable cloudiness is expected, mostly without precipitation, moderate south-east wind will prevail.

Air temperature will be +14+18° at night and +22+26° during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.

No precipitation is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan. At night and in the morning, the fog is possible in some places. In the eastern regions, the moderate eastern wind will periodically intensify.

Air temperature will be +14+18° at night, +23+28° in the daytime, and +2+7° at night and +13+18° the mountains.