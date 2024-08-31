Pashinyan supports the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, but not now
Armenia is not against the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, but does not consider it appropriate to discuss this issue now. "In the context of peace, we consider it possible to make a decision on the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group. When peace is an established fact, the existence of such a format may raise questions," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference today. "The whole question is about the timing, we need to understand how effectively and correctly to turn such topics into a subject of discussion right now," the Armenian Prime Minister added.
The Azerbaijani leadership has previously stated that if Armenia really wants peace with Azerbaijan, it should support Baku in the issue of the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group.
