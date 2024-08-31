Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan considers effective the bilateral format of negotiations with Azerbaijan
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan considers effective the bilateral format of negotiations with Azerbaijan
He expressed his willingness to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the border between the two countries. "A meeting with Ilham Aliyev could take place at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. I am open to such a format," Pashinyan said at a press conference today. According to Pashinyan, Armenia recently presented another proposal for a peace treaty to Azerbaijan.
"The final version of the peace treaty consists of 17 Articles, 13 of which have been agreed upon, including the preamble. Most of the provisions of the Articles are agreed upon. Our proposal is to take all agreed Articles and sign the peace treaty based on these. We believe this is necessary because these Articles cover all the core principles of the treaty. We propose to sign and ratify it while continuing to negotiate the remaining issues," Pashinyan explained.
Regarding the Zangezur Corridor, Pashinyan noted, "Armenia is ready to provide transportation links between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, but clearly, Armenia's sovereignty cannot be compromised in these arrangements."
Pashinyan also mentioned that Armenia has not rejected trilateral formats of negotiations with Azerbaijan and recently discussed this in a phone call with President Putin. "At the moment, we are working in a bilateral format. I think we can continue this approach since it is currently effective," Pashinyan added. Additionally, Pashinyan stated that Armenia has not yet decided whether to participate in the COP29 conference in Baku.
"At present, I must say directly that we have not made a decision on participation in COP29, and ongoing processes, as well as the changing situation, could influence the outcome of this decision. Theoretically, we need to consider the situation at the time of the final decision deadline for COP29 participation," Pashinyan said.
Politics
-
- 1 September 2024, 08:01
Voting in the early elections to the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan began at 8:00. Voting is taking place at 6,478 polling stations throughout Azerbaijan, including the lands liberated from occupation. 990 candidates are competing for 125 seats in the unicameral parliament.
-
- 31 August 2024, 14:46
Armenia is not against the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, but does not consider it appropriate to discuss this issue now. "In the context of peace, we consider it possible to make a decision on the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group. When peace is an established fact, the existence of such a format may raise questions," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference today. "The whole question is about the timing, we need to understand how effectively and correctly to turn such topics into a subject of discussion right now," the Armenian Prime Minister added.
-
- 31 August 2024, 12:05
On August 31, Azerbaijan observes a "day of silence" before the Sunday’s early parliamentary elections for the unicameral Milli Majlis. All electoral campaigning is prohibited 24 hours before the voting. The early elections were initiated by the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party. This decision was motivated by the overlap of the scheduled elections in November with the global UN forum - the COP20 climate conference taking place in Baku.
-
On August 30, at approximately 22:55, the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant in Metsamor was disconnected from the country's power grid, as reported by the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure. The shutdown was caused by a lightning strike, which triggered the plant's safety systems to switch the station to a safe shutdown mode. Currently, the plant's staff is working on restarting the facility.
Leave a review