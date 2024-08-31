Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan  considers  effective the bilateral format of negotiations with Azerbaijan

He expressed his willingness to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the border between the two countries. "A meeting with Ilham Aliyev could take place at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. I am open to such a format," Pashinyan said at a press conference today. According to Pashinyan, Armenia recently presented another proposal for a peace treaty to Azerbaijan.

"The final version of the peace treaty consists of 17 Articles, 13 of which have been agreed upon, including the preamble. Most of the provisions of the Articles are agreed upon. Our proposal is to take all agreed Articles and sign the peace treaty based on these. We believe this is necessary because these Articles cover all the core principles of the treaty. We propose to sign and ratify it while continuing to negotiate the remaining issues," Pashinyan explained.

Regarding the Zangezur Corridor, Pashinyan noted, "Armenia is ready to provide transportation links between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, but clearly, Armenia's sovereignty cannot be compromised in these arrangements."

Pashinyan also mentioned that Armenia has not rejected trilateral formats of negotiations with Azerbaijan and recently discussed this in a phone call with President Putin. "At the moment, we are working in a bilateral format. I think we can continue this approach since it is currently effective," Pashinyan added. Additionally, Pashinyan stated that Armenia has not yet decided whether to participate in the COP29 conference in Baku.

"At present, I must say directly that we have not made a decision on participation in COP29, and ongoing processes, as well as the changing situation, could influence the outcome of this decision. Theoretically, we need to consider the situation at the time of the final decision deadline for COP29 participation," Pashinyan said.