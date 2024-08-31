Hot weather is expected on Sunday, September 1
No precipitation is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula; the northwestern wind will change to a southeastern wind during the day. Air temperatures will range from 21-26°C at night and 33-38°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service of the Ministry of Ecology.
In the regions of Azerbaijan, the weather will also be mostly dry, with moderate eastern winds strengthening in some areas. Temperatures will range from 19-24°C at night and 33-38°C during the day, with lower temperatures of 12-17°C at night and 21-26°C during the day in some areas.
Politics
31 August 2024 14:46
Social
31 August 2024, 19:52
An online meeting of civil society activists focused on the human rights situation in Azerbaijan, convened on the initiative of the Justice Solidarity Committee, highlighted significant concerns over the detention of journalists, political activists, and opponents of the war. The gathering, held on August 30, coincided with the International Day of Remembrance of the Missing and underscored the ongoing challenges facing both Azerbaijani and Armenian societies in the wake of the Karabakh conflicts.
30 August 2024, 17:53
A fire has erupted at the Experimental and Testing Production of the Scientific Research Institute of SOCAR (the state oil company) in the Surakhani district of Baku, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported. "Thanks to the urgent and necessary measures taken by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the spread of the fire to neighboring areas, including nearby residential buildings, has been prevented," the statement reads. Efforts to extinguish the fire are still ongoing.
30 August 2024, 17:45
In September, the average monthly air temperature in Azerbaijan is expected to be close to the climatic norm. Precipitation levels will also be near the norm, but in some areas, they will exceed it, according to the September forecast from the National Hydrometeorological Service.
30 August 2024, 17:34
Three Afghan nationals were detained while attempting to illegally cross the state border of Azerbaijan from Iran, a statement from the State Border Service of Azerbaijan. Samadi Safi Abdurahman oglu, Sattari Sifar Khan oglu, and Vekili Mukhb Seyfulla oglu were detained while trying to breach the border in the area serviced by the “Goradiz” Border Detachment. Operational and investigative measures are underway regarding the incident. It should be noted that recently another Afghan national was detained for attempting to cross the Azerbaijani border by swimming across the Caspian Sea.
