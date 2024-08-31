Hot weather is expected on Sunday, September 1

No precipitation is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula; the northwestern wind will change to a southeastern wind during the day. Air temperatures will range from 21-26°C at night and 33-38°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service of the Ministry of Ecology.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, the weather will also be mostly dry, with moderate eastern winds strengthening in some areas. Temperatures will range from 19-24°C at night and 33-38°C during the day, with lower temperatures of 12-17°C at night and 21-26°C during the day in some areas.