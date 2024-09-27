Peace Between Armenia and Azerbaijan Is Near, Says Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not only possible but also within reach. He made this declaration during his address at the UN General Assembly. Pashinyan emphasized that both countries recognize each other's territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders established during the Soviet era.

"The President of Azerbaijan and I have repeatedly stated that at least 80% of the conditions for this agreement have been agreed upon. We must seize this historic opportunity and sign what has already been agreed upon in the draft agreement to achieve peace and continue negotiations on remaining issues," Pashinyan said.

He noted that signing a peace treaty would significantly simplify the resolution of outstanding matters.

"We need to establish diplomatic relations and create a joint commission to monitor the implementation of the peace treaty. This will enhance mutual perception between our governments and peoples and contribute to solving remaining problems," he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the Armenian constitution does not obstruct the signing of a peace treaty, asserting that it contains no territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

Regarding communication issues, Pashinyan stated that claims suggesting Armenia agreed to ensure the security of communications involving third parties are distortions of reality. "Our duty is to ensure security on our territory," he concluded.