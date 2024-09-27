Court Partially Granted Defense Request for Tofiq Yagublu

  • contact.az Contact
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

On Friday, the Baku Serious Crimes Court continued the proceedings in the case of opposition politician Tofiq Yagublu. Yagublu's lawyers requested the summons of additional witnesses, including members of the National Council of Democratic Forces, opposition activists, and Yagublu’s wife, Maya Yagublu. Contrary to the prosecution's claims that Yagublu was involved in handing over money to facilitate a visa for Elshan Huseynov in the Zabrat settlement, his lawyers argued that he was actually attending a National Council meeting in the Pirshaghi settlement at that time. Witnesses can confirm this. The court partially granted the request, deciding to call four additional witnesses. The next court session is scheduled for October 18.

It’s important to note that Tofiq Yagublu, a member of the National Council of Democratic Forces and the Musavat Party, was arrested on December 14, 2023, on charges of fraud, forgery, and the illegal production and use of official documents.

Yagublu has called the charges fabricated. He has faced criminal and administrative persecution in the past, and international organizations have recognized him as a prisoner of conscience.

