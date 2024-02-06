Peter Mikhalko rejected the accusations made in the Azerbaijani media against EUMA
"Unfortunately, in recent days, some Azerbaijani media have published absolutely unfounded accusations against the EU observation mission in Armenia. I stress that EUMA is a civilian, unarmed mission and it is abiding by its mandate," the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Peter Mikhalko, wrote about this on the social network “X.”
"The purpose of the mission is to contribute to stability and trust. The EU will continue its efforts to support a peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan," he added.
It should be noted that in recent days, a number of Azerbaijani media have stated that the EU mission on the Armenian border is engaged in espionage against Azerbaijan. These allegations intensified after the detention on the Azerbaijani side of a Czech citizen who crossed the border from Armenia.
