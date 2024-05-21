PFPA activist detained in Nakhchivan
PFPA activist detained in Nakhchivan
Imran Gurbanov, a local activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) has been detained in the Sharur district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR), the head of the Nakhchivan regional PFPA organization, Yashar Bagirsoy told Turan.
Gurbanov called Bagirsoy today and informed him that he was being taken to the Sharur district police department. According to Bagirsoy, Gurbanli has been working in Turkiye for more than 20 years and comes to NAR for short periods to see his family. "On May 18, he came to visit his family. We believe that he was detained in connection with publications on social networks," Bagirsoy said.
The Interior Ministry of the NAR confirmed the detention of Gurbanov. "Yes, this person has been detained, an investigation is underway," the department told Turan, without specifying, however, what caused the investigation.
