J.Bayramov had a telephone conversation with the acting Iranian Foreign Minister

On Tuesday, May 21, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani. According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Bayramov expressed his deep condolences over the deaths of the president, Foreign Minister and other officials of Iran as a result of the helicopter crash.

During the telephone conversation, the importance of fulfilling the agreements reached at the meeting of the leaders of the two countries on May 19, including the launch of "strategic projects", continuing joint efforts to implement plans in the fields of transport, economy and energy, was noted.

The issues of restoring the work of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran were also touched upon. Kani expressed gratitude for Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the Iranian Embassy to express condolences, as well as letters of condolence from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and other Azerbaijani officials. In Tehran, this is regarded as a "sign of high respect."