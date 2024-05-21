A shepherd in the Terter region of Azerbaijan was blown up by a mine
The incident occurred near the former line of contact of troops on the territory of the village of Hasangaya in the Terter region, the joint statement of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan and the National Mine Clearance Agency (ANAMA) said.
Hajiyev Arzu Najaf oglu, born in 1965, was hit by a mine while grazing cattle. The man died from his injuries at the scene, and an investigation is underway in the Terter regional Prosecutor's office, the press release further says.
The Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and ANAMA called on citizens to observe security measures and pay attention to mine danger signs. After the end of the 44-day war in 2020, according to official data, 361 Azerbaijani citizens were injured as a result of the explosion of mines and unexploded ordnance. At the same time, 68 died and 293 were injured. 53 civilians and 15 soldiers were among the dead.
- 21 May 2024, 17:58
